Nadiya Hussain in the mix to succeed Toksvig on Bake Off
Contenders for a role on the show could include Nadiya Hussain, Jo Brand, Richard Ayoade, Joe Lycett, Jenny Ryan and Liam Charles.
Nadiya Hussain has emerged as the 2-1 favourite to replace Sandi Toksvig as a host on Bake Off, according to bookmakers William Hill.
Jo Brand (6-1) is also listed as a contender alondside a number of other TV favourites.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the people who could be in line for a role on the show.
– Nadiya Hussain
After winning the show in 2015, Hussain has gone on to carve out a successful broadcasting and food-writing career.
She landed her own TV series, including The Chronicles Of Nadiya and Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, and has become a household name.
Hussain was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to broadcasting and to the culinary arts.
– Jo Brand
Brand, who has fronted the baking show’s spin-off Extra Slice, could be in line for a role on the main programme.
When Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4, Brand was the odds-on favourite to front the series, according to William Hill.
Back in 2013, Brand also appeared on the Comic Relief version of the show.
– Richard Ayoade
Comedian and filmmaker Ayoade has a history of hosting Channel 4 programmes – having presented Crystal Maze, Travel Man and Gadget Man.
He has also racked up a number of TV appearances alongside existing Bake Off host Noel Fielding on the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and Gadget Man.
– Joe Lycett
A former contestant on the Great Celebrity Bake Off, comedian Lycett may also be considered for the role.
He also has experience of working with Channel 4 after being named as Ayoade’s replacement on Travel Man after appearing as a guest on the show.
– Jenny Ryan
The Chase star has thrown her hat into the ring to succeed Toksvig on Bake Off.
Following the announcement that a vacancy has appeared on the show, she tweeted: “I like cakes. I like biscuits. I like bread. I like tents. Just putting that out there.”
– Liam Charles
Former Bake Off contestant Charles, who has also been a judge on the programme’s junior spin-off, could be considered as a replacement for Toksvig.
While he did not win the competition, Charles proved a hit with fans of the show and was subsequently handed his own six-part series titled Liam Bakes.
