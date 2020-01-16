Nadiya Hussain in the mix to succeed Toksvig on Bake Off

Nadiya Hussain has emerged as the 2-1 favourite to replace Sandi Toksvig as a host on Bake Off, according to bookmakers William Hill.

Jo Brand (6-1) is also listed as a contender alondside a number of other TV favourites.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the people who could be in line for a role on the show.

– Nadiya Hussain

Hussain is a former winner of the show (Jess Spicer/PA)

After winning the show in 2015, Hussain has gone on to carve out a successful broadcasting and food-writing career.

She landed her own TV series, including The Chronicles Of Nadiya and Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, and has become a household name.

Hussain was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to broadcasting and to the culinary arts.

– Jo Brand



Brand hosts the programme’s spin-off show Extra Slice (Jon Cottam/PA)

Brand, who has fronted the baking show’s spin-off Extra Slice, could be in line for a role on the main programme.

When Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4, Brand was the odds-on favourite to front the series, according to William Hill.

Back in 2013, Brand also appeared on the Comic Relief version of the show.

– Richard Ayoade



Ayoade has had other hosting gigs with Channel 4 including Crystal Maze and Travel Man (Ian West/PA)

Comedian and filmmaker Ayoade has a history of hosting Channel 4 programmes – having presented Crystal Maze, Travel Man and Gadget Man.

He has also racked up a number of TV appearances alongside existing Bake Off host Noel Fielding on the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and Gadget Man.

– Joe Lycett



(Ian West/PA)

A former contestant on the Great Celebrity Bake Off, comedian Lycett may also be considered for the role.

He also has experience of working with Channel 4 after being named as Ayoade’s replacement on Travel Man after appearing as a guest on the show.

– Jenny Ryan



The Chase’s Jenny Ryan has said that she would be interested in the presenting gig (Ian West/PA)

The Chase star has thrown her hat into the ring to succeed Toksvig on Bake Off.

Following the announcement that a vacancy has appeared on the show, she tweeted: “I like cakes. I like biscuits. I like bread. I like tents. Just putting that out there.”

– Liam Charles

(Ian West/PA)

Former Bake Off contestant Charles, who has also been a judge on the programme’s junior spin-off, could be considered as a replacement for Toksvig.

While he did not win the competition, Charles proved a hit with fans of the show and was subsequently handed his own six-part series titled Liam Bakes.