Advertising
Sir Steve McQueen signs production deal with Amazon
The director is working on a sci-fi series with the company.
Filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen has signed a deal with Amazon Studios which will see him produce a sci-fi series for the streamer.
As part of the deal, the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave director is working on Last Days, described as being an intergalactic thriller set in a dystopian future.
In the show, the world’s governments have secretly colluded to create a plan to selectively colonise Mars to get away from a dying Earth.
Sir Steve said: “I’m thrilled about this new venture and partnership with Amazon. The idea of having a partner that will support and facilitate risk and change is more than exciting.”
The 50-year-old’s deal was announced during an Amazon Studios panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
Amazon also announced a deal with Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company as well as with actors Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.