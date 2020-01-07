Joaquin Phoenix teased online for tuxedo pledge

Joaquin Phoenix has been teased online after pledging to wear the same tuxedo for the whole awards season to reduce waste.

Designer Stella McCartney said she had made a custom suit for the Joker star, which he will wear to every awards ceremony until the Oscars.

She wrote on Twitter: “This man is a winner … wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet.

“He has also chosen to wear this same tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you.”

However, he quickly came in for a ribbing on social media, with one person writing: “Guys. GUYS. Can you believe it?! Joaquin Phoenix wore the SAME TUXEDO. For an ENTIRE AWARDS SEASON. Stunning and brave.

“Thank you for drawing attention to this moral fortitude @StellaMcCartney. I hope to someday have a fraction of this courage.”

Another wrote: “Every celebrity you know has been throwing their tuxedo in the ocean since 2006. Joaquin Phoenix has finally stopped the madness.”

Another said: “History will mark yesterday – the day when Joaquin Phoenix chose not to throw an actual tuxedo away like the wrapper of a slice of burger cheese – as the moment humanity finally fought back against the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile comedian David Baddiel wrote: “It’s a tuxedo: part of the patriarchy, basically, that men don’t have to think about what to wear at Awards ceremonies.

“How many versions of the completely same outfit would Joaquin Pheonix normally sport?”

Piers Morgan added: “The SAME TUX? For MORE THAN ONE NIGHT? Wow, this is an incredible sacrifice. Thank you, Joaquin – your planet is grateful.”

Phoenix, who is a committed vegan, was among the big winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday and has been nominated for a Bafta for his performance as the title role in Joker.

At the awards ceremony at the weekend, he praised the event for adopting a plant-based menu.

He said: “Thank you for recognising the link between animal agriculture and climate change, it was a bold move making tonight plant based and sends a powerful message.”

He added: “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat, but the boat is f***ed.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that.

“It’s such a beautiful gesture and I have not always been a virtuous man. I’m learning so much and so many in this room have given me multiple opportunities to get it right, and I’m deeply grateful, but hopefully together we can get unified and make some changes.

“It’s great to vote but sometimes we have to take the responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own life.

“We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes and I will try to do better, and I hope you will too.”