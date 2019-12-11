Stormzy releases new single ahead of album launch

Stormzy has released a new single and accompanying music video ahead of his album launch on Friday.

On Audacity, the grime artist raps about underground street artist Banksy and the custom stab-proof vest he made for Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline slot.

The music video was directed by British filmmaker Taz Tron Delix and features Stormzy standing on top of a moving lorry.

For his headline slot at Glastonbury, Stormzy performed in the Banksy-designed vest (Yui Mok/PA)

The gritty video was shot at night and also features rapper Headie One.

Audacity contains the line: “When Banksy put the vest on me, felt like God was testing me.”

The lyric is a reference to Stormzy’s performance at Glastobury this summer, where he took to the stage in a union flag-painted stab-proof vest designed by the secretive artist.

Audacity’s release comes ahead of highly anticipated album Heavy Is The Head.

Set to arrive on Friday, the album will feature artists including Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Tiana Major9 and YEBBA

It is the follow-up to Stormzy’s critically acclaimed 2017 debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which catapulted him to international fame.