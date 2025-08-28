Joe Gomm captured this video of a black swan, near the English Bridge in the town earlier this week.

The unusual bird, with its distinctive red beak, can be seen wandering onto the mud bank, surrounded by other birds, and more familiar white swans.

Joe said he had first noticed the swan last week, and did a double-take after initially assuming it was a cormorant - a species frequently seen in the area.

The black swan which has been seen near Shrewsbury's English Bridge.

Joe, who has lived in Shrewsbury for more than 20 years, said it was the first time he had seen a black swan so far up the river.

The English Bridge in Shrewsbury.

Black Swans mainly originate from Australia where they are a native species, and the majority of black swans seen in the wild in the UK have usually escaped from private owners.