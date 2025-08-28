Watch: The rare black swan seen making Shrewsbury its new home
While swans are a familiar sight on the River Severn one Shrewsbury resident noticed a rare new arrival to the town.
Joe Gomm captured this video of a black swan, near the English Bridge in the town earlier this week.
The unusual bird, with its distinctive red beak, can be seen wandering onto the mud bank, surrounded by other birds, and more familiar white swans.
Joe said he had first noticed the swan last week, and did a double-take after initially assuming it was a cormorant - a species frequently seen in the area.
Joe, who has lived in Shrewsbury for more than 20 years, said it was the first time he had seen a black swan so far up the river.
Black Swans mainly originate from Australia where they are a native species, and the majority of black swans seen in the wild in the UK have usually escaped from private owners.