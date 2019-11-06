Media watchdog Ofcom appoints new chief executive

Ofcom has appointed a new chief executive on a temporary basis.

Jonathan Oxley is now the interim boss of the media watchdog.

The current board member will step into the role when chief executive Sharon White leaves at the end of November.

Ofcom chief executive Sharon White is stepping down (Ofcom/PA)

Mr Oxley said: “I’m delighted the board has asked me to become interim chief executive.

“I’m looking forward to delivering on our priorities for people and businesses.”

Lord Burns, Ofcom chairman, added: “Jonathan is extremely well equipped to step up to provide important continuity for Ofcom and the sectors it regulates.”

A permanent chief executive will be appointed following the upcoming General Election.

Ofcom is a media regulator, which can rule on broadcasters and other communications industry companies breaching its rules.