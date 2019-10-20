One contestant gets another shot on The X Factor: Celebrity

The Chase’s Jenny Ryan has been given another chance on The X Factor: Celebrity.

On Saturday night, viewers saw judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger tell Ryan they could not give her a yes for the Overs category.

But after considering the celebrities’ performances again, the trio decided Ryan did deserve a coveted spot on the live shows.

Ryan now joins the remaining celebrity acts as they go live for the first time on the ITV show.

The 13 acts – including Ryan and footballer-turned-film star Vinnie Jones – will now hope to win the votes of the public in the coming weeks as they bid to win a record contract.

Ryan said: “I’ve loved every moment of The X Factor and I’m delighted to be able to get the opportunity to perform live.

“The response from the public has been amazing – what an incredible experience. I’m so pleased it’s continuing!”

Mentor Scherzinger said: “Jenny was just brilliant at her audition in LA. That voice of hers is one of a kind, and she’s an amazing person to get to know.

“So it was such a tough decision to make. After a lot of discussion we all agreed we had to put her through. The Overs are gonna smash it this year!”

The X Factor: Celebrity returns to ITV live at 8.20pm on Saturday.