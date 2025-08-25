Prolific shoplifter who was banned from Shrewsbury B&M stole chocolate and tried to lift five bottles of wine
A prolific shoplifter who stole chocolates and tried to steal wine from B&M has avoided prison.
Shane Bull, aged 34, was already banned from the discount chain’s store in Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury when he targeted it three times in ten days.
On August 5 he tried to steal five bottles of wine, and then returned to try and steal laundry products a week later.
On August 14 he stole a box of chocolates worth £5.50.