Gina Rodriguez apologises for using the N-word in Instagram video

Actress Gina Rodriguez has apologised after using the N-word in an Instagram video.

The star of Jane The Virgin posted a clip of herself singing along to one of Lauryn Hill’s verses in Ready Or Not by the Fugees.

Rodriguez, who was seated in a make-up chair at the time, used the N-word during the song.

Actress Gina Rodriguez has been criticised for using the N-word (Ian West/PA)

Her use of the word immediately sparked criticism online and Rodriguez, 35, deleted the original video and posted another of her apology.

She said: “Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologise.

“I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song that I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill.

“And I really am sorry if I offended you.”

Social media users were furious at Rodriguez’s use of the word and the actress’ previous comments about diversity resurfaced.

During a panel in 2018 alongside actresses Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union and Emma Roberts, she suggested black women were paid more than Latina women.

She said: “I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay, especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it, right? Where white women get paid more than black women, black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s like a very scary space to step into.”

It was later pointed out that Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who is from Colombia, was the highest paid TV actress in the world that year.

Rodriguez, whose film credits include Miss Bala and Someone Great, was also criticised for comments she made about Black Panther.

The Oscar-winning Marvel superhero film was widely praised for featuring a predominately black cast.

Rodriguez tweeted in 2017: “Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…”