Can Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ant and Dec continue winning streaks at the NTAs?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge could continue her winning streak at next year’s National Television Awards as Fleabag and Killing Eve are both nominated for major prizes.

The writer, actress and creator – whose comedy Fleabag recently scooped six Emmy Awards in the US – could be one of the night’s big winners along with Ant and Dec, who may add to their nearly two-decade long string of victories at the annual ceremony.

The presenting duo are longlisted once again in the TV presenter category and, if the Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosts win again, it will be the their 19th consecutive gong.

Ant and Dec are longlisted for the TV presenter prize at the NTAs (Matt Crossick/PA)

They will have to fend off competition from fellow nominees including Dermot O’Leary, Emma Willis, Holly Willoughby and Fiona Bruce.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has received a nod in the comedy category, and her drama series Killing Eve is up for best drama at the NTAs in January.

The NTAs longlist announcement comes after Waller-Bridge scored success at the Emmy Awards when Fleabag picked up six prizes, including acting and writing prizes for herself.

Fleabag, which sees Waller-Bridge play a young woman living in London who provides the audience with outrageous and intimate details of her bedroom antics, will have to fend off competition from fellow comedy contenders such as Mrs Brown’s Boys and Derry Girls.

Netflix has received two comedy nods for Ricky Gervais’ poignant series After Life, and Sex Education, which stars Gillian Anderson, while Amazon Prime’s star-studded Good Omens is up for the prize.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag won six Emmy Awards in the US this year (Matt Humphrey/The Corner Shop)

The second series of Killing Eve, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, is longlisted in the drama category against the likes of Call The Midwife, Poldark, The Handmaid’s Tale, Vera and Peaky Blinders.

Waller-Bridge adapted the BBC drama about Oh’s MI5 agent and Comer’s Russian assassin from Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novels.

Killing Eve won a string of TV Baftas earlier this year, including best drama and best actress for Comer.

Surveillance drama The Capture, starring Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner, is up for new drama along with period drama Gentleman Jack and gritty real-life drama Chernobyl.

The NTAs has also reintroduced the challenge show category after a two-year hiatus to reflect the number of popular programmes putting members of the public through their paces.

Love Island – which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea – is longlisted in the challenge show category (Yui Mok/PA)

Established shows such as Love Island, The Great British Bake Off and The Apprentice are nominated along with newcomers The Circle and Race Across The World.

One of the other big awards on the night is the serial drama prize, where EastEnders and Coronation Street will both be vying to break Emmerdale’s three-year streak.

Members of the public will be able to vote in each of the categories until October 25.

The 25th annual National Television Awards will take place on January 28 at the London O2 Arena with new presenter David Walliams, who has taken over from previous host O’Leary.