Scooter Braun responds to Taylor Swift controversy

Talent manager Scooter Braun has denied “malicious intent” following Taylor Swift’s furious response to his buying of her back catalogue.

Swift said she was “sad and grossed out” when it emerged Braun controlled her master records, after his company Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Label Group in June.

The 29-year-old multi-Grammy Award winner accused Braun of “incessant manipulative bullying”.

Taylor Swift was furious when talent manager Scooter Braun bought her back catalogue (PA/PA Wire)

Braun, a high-profile music industry figure whose clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, has now responded to the controversy.

He told the Wide Open podcast: “I don’t do anything with malicious intent. I try to do things above board. I try to do the right thing.

“Not everyone’s going to be happy with everything that you do, and I think in the long-term – I’ve learned this over time – the truth always comes out, and I’m confident in that.”

Ten-time Grammy winner Swift had been signed with the Big Machine Label Group since starting her career in music as a teenager.

The label owned the rights to her first six albums, including Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008’s Fearless and 2014’s 1989.

Swift moved to Universal Music Group in November last year.

Since her master recordings were sold, she has confirmed she plans to re-record her old songs. Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August.