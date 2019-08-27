MTV VMA 2019 social wrap: Joe Jonas ‘trolls’ Shawn Mendes in the best way

Joe Jonas was among the viewers left disappointed that singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did not lock lips on stage as they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Rumoured couple Mendes and Cabello, who have not officially confirmed their relationship status but have been photographed out kissing and hugging recently, performed their hit Senorita together at the star-studded event.

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, were among the winners at this year’s MTV VMA awards (AP)

The couple delivered a steamy performance but did not kiss, leading Jonas to post a video showing his wife Sophie Turner in the audience cheering the couple on.

In the background a voice can be heard saying “make out”, and Jonas captioned the Instagram post: “#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho” followed by an emoji of wide eyes.

Game of Thrones actress Turner shared a selection of her favourite moments from the event, which included a photograph of husband Joe and her posing with singer Lizzo and American soccer star Alex Morgan.

She also referenced Morgan’s tea drinking celebratory gesture, doing the pose with Morgan and using the hash tag #THATSTHETEA.

Advertising

The Jonas Brothers won the best pop video award for their song Sucker.

Another person celebrating success was singer Lizzo, who shared photographs of herself on the red carpet, writing on Instagram: “I’m not bad, I was just drawn this way…”

Advertising

Designer Marc Jacobs was among the people showering her with praise following her performance.

He commented alongside her photographs: “GIRL YOU KILLED THE LIVING HELL OUT OF IT TONITE!!! I love you LIZZO”.

Singer Lil Nas shared his joy at his wins, which included Song of the year for Old Town Road (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus).

The Greatest Dancer captain and singer/choreographer Todrick Hall gave an emotional speech as he joined Taylor Swift on stage to celebrate the duo’s Video of the year win for You Need To Calm Down, which he executive produced alongside Swift.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness shared a snapshot of himself on the red carpet wearing an elaborate black cape paired with black heels.