Slipknot knock Ed Sheeran off album top spot to land first number one since 2001

Slipknot have landed their first number one album in 18 years, ending Ed Sheeran’s reign at the chart summit.

The heavy metal band’s album We Are Not Your Kind has debuted at the top of the charts with more than 31,800 sales, comprised of 22,500 physical sales, 5,000 downloads and 4,300 streaming equivalent sales, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the US group’s first chart-topper since their 2001 record Iowa.

The LP’s success also marks the first time in four years that a heavy metal album has topped the charts, the last being Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls in September 2015.

Following four consecutive weeks at number one, Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project is now down to number two, while Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is at number three.

Indie rockers Feeder have scored their fourth top-10 album as their new record Tallulah has debuted at number four.

Billie Eilish rounds off the top five with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Over on the singles chart, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are at number one for the fifth consecutive week with Senorita, while Sheeran’s Beautiful People featuring Khalid remains at number two.

There are three new singles in the top five this week for the first time – 3 Nights by US rapper Dominic Fike is at number three, Manchester rapper Aitch is at number four with Taste (Make It Shake) and Whitney Houston and Kygo’s Higher Love is at number five.