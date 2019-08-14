New Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies warned about being too nice

New Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has said she was warned not to be so nice when she joined the programme this year.

The businesswoman – who at 35 is the youngest ever Dragon – said she was told she would not get a look-in if she didn’t change her approach.

Asked if she had to become a bit more cut-throat, she said: “Do you know what, that was a worry of the producers actually at the start of the show, and they had words with me through the interview process, and said, ‘You’re really really nice, and that’s probably not going to get you anywhere on the show.’

“On the first day, I was being nice and polite with the other Dragons, so I was taking my turn to speak, I wasn’t speaking over any of them, I wasn’t interrupting, and I literally wasn’t getting a look-in.

“And one of the producers spoke to me on the first night and she said, ‘Can you see what I was telling you about – you being really nice and polite means you literally won’t get a look in’.”

Davies, who has a company called Crafter’s Companion, said she “absolutely loved” making the BBC Two programme.

“I knew I would enjoy it, but I didn’t think I would love it at the level that I actually have loved it,” she said.

“So hopefully if the BBC will have me back – I would absolutely love to be involved in more series.”