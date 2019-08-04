Menu

Advertising

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes spoof Big in This Morning promo

Showbiz | Published:

The pair played the This Morning theme tune on a giant piano.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes danced on a giant piano as they spoofed Tom Hanks’s movie Big for their new summer promo.

The presenters used their feet to play the theme tune of the ITV programme in the promo, which will be seen from Monday.

Images show the pair laughing as they dance up and down the huge keys like Hanks did in the 1988 cult film.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford present This Morning (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)

The promo is entitled “Hit the right note with Eamonn and Ruth this summer”.

Watch Langsford and Holmes on This Morning, summer weekdays from 10.30am on ITV.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News