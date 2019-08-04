Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes spoof Big in This Morning promo

This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes danced on a giant piano as they spoofed Tom Hanks’s movie Big for their new summer promo.

The presenters used their feet to play the theme tune of the ITV programme in the promo, which will be seen from Monday.

Images show the pair laughing as they dance up and down the huge keys like Hanks did in the 1988 cult film.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford present This Morning (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)

The promo is entitled “Hit the right note with Eamonn and Ruth this summer”.

Watch Langsford and Holmes on This Morning, summer weekdays from 10.30am on ITV.