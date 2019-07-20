The Good Place ending is like a break-up, star D’Arcy Carden says

Sitcom The Good Place coming to an end feels like a break-up, one of its stars has said.

The fantasy comedy stars Kristen Bell as a woman who wakes up in the afterlife after wrongly being sent to a heaven-like dimension which gives the show its name.

Ted Danson plays the architect of “The Good Place”, while British actress Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden also star.

D’Arcy Carden discussed her feelings about the end of sitcom The Good Place (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ahead of the sitcom’s fourth and final season, the cast joined The Good Place creator Michael Schur and executive producer Drew Goddard for a panel at Comic-Con.

Schur said the last episode’s script is complete and was supposed to have been delivered to the cast on the eve of the panel.

However, he feared it would be too emotional. Schur also joked Danson would have given the plot away.

Ted Danson, from left, Manny Jacinto, Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Marc Evan Jackson star in The Good Place (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Carden, who was a surprise omission when the Emmy nominations were announced this week, compared the show’s coming to an end to a break-up.

She said: “It feels like a break-up when you’re still in love with the person, but you know it’s not going to last.”

Bell, who directed an episode of the final season, said she got the news The Good Place was ending in a phone call from Schur, who she made promise to write something for her in the future.

She also praised him as an “amazing comedy writer” who “knows how to empower people around him”.

Fans inside the San Diego Convention Centre were shown a clip from the season four premiere, which will air in the US in September.

Comic-Con continues until Sunday.