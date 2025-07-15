Drought status declared for the West Midlands - Environment Agency update

The West and East Midlands were put into drought status after the National Drought Group (NDG) met this morning (Tuesday, July 15).

Since the group of officials and experts last met on June 5, the situation has deteriorated further, the Environment Agency said.

The NDG heard that without further substantial rain, some water companies may need to implement further drought measures.

These would be likely to include more temporary use bans (TUBs) – also known as hosepipe bans.

The Environment Agency said it expects and will ensure water companies follow their drought management plans as well as step up work to fix leaks.

The public are also being urged to use water wisely across England and comply with any local restrictions as the dry weather continues to impact water resources nationwide.