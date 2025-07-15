Shropshire Star
43 memorable pictures of Year Six pupils from Shropshire schools on their final days before leaving for secondary education

All across Shropshire, children are about to make the momentous step up to 'big school' - waving goodbye to Year Six and preparing to begin secondary school.

By Rob Smith
But before they go, Shropshire's Year Six pupils have posed for photos to help preserve the treasured memories of their time at primary school.

Here we have collated photos from schools all over Shropshire for parents and carers to enjoy. See all 43 photographs below.

Barrow 1618 CofE Free School
Beckbury CofE Primary School
Bitterley CofE Primary School
Bryn Offa CofE Primary School
Captain Webb Primary School. Photo: Academy Photography
Castlefields Primary School
Christ Church CofE Primary School
Clee Hill Community Academy
Clunbury CofE Primary School
Condover CofE Primary School
Criftins CofE Primary School
HLC Primary School
John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School
Lantern Academy & Nursery
