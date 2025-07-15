43 memorable pictures of Year Six pupils from Shropshire schools on their final days before leaving for secondary education
All across Shropshire, children are about to make the momentous step up to 'big school' - waving goodbye to Year Six and preparing to begin secondary school.
By Rob Smith
But before they go, Shropshire's Year Six pupils have posed for photos to help preserve the treasured memories of their time at primary school.
Here we have collated photos from schools all over Shropshire for parents and carers to enjoy. See all 43 photographs below.