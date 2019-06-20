Tom Holland: I can finally go to the toilet in my Spider-Man suit

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has said he is finally able to go to the toilet easily in his superhero costume after several years in the role.

The actor, who has played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in five Marvel films, including new blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home, said that an important adjustment has been made to the skin-tight red and blue outfit.

Holland, 23, told The Graham Norton Show about his costume: “I like it now, mainly because I can go to the loo.

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal (Ian West/PA)

“This is the fifth movie and finally I have a zipper!”

Holland was joined by his Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on Norton’s couch.

Gyllenhaal, who plays Mysterio in the new film and whose costume is a green scaled suit with a purple cape, said: “I really liked my outfit.

“They offered me other clothes to wear but I wore it in every scene!”

Talking about a recent stunt with his co-stars, in which they surprised fans at Disneyland, Holland said: “I had to walk around all day surprising kids, which was lovely, but I was told I couldn’t break out of character – even in the green room I had to be Peter Parker.

How do we fast forward the next two weeks? Asking for a friend. #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Hdg1Jf5fX5 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 18, 2019

“It was exhausting.”

Holland and Gyllenhaal were joined by Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow and Stormzy on the programme.

The Graham Norton Show is on Friday June 21 at 10.35pm, BBC One.