Love Island’s Tommy Fury ‘steals’ Lucie Donlan in shock recoupling

Tommy Fury shocked the Love Islanders after choosing to “steal” Lucie Donlan from her partner Joe Garratt, leaving him at risk of exiting the villa.

The second night of the ITV2 series ended with Fury and Curtis Pritchard, brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, both forced to pick a girl to couple up with.

The Islanders gathered around the firepit on Tuesday night to see which girls the pair would choose.

Tommy's choice has shocked the Islanders to their (very strong) cores. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jXWgeWyGMC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2019

Fury, the younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury, said he had decided to go with his “gut instinct” and could only “speak from the heart”.

Picking surfer Donlan, he said: “Ever since I walked into the villa she’s made me feel welcome. She’s absolutely gorgeous and every day I’m excited to know more and more about her.”

This came as a shock to her and Garrett, whom she had chosen to couple up with over Michael Griffiths the previous night.

The pair had spent the day warding off advances from Fury with ever bolder displays of public affection.

Advertising

He went with his gut and has made his decision. ?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/827tRsmx5R — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2019

Pritchard decided to “steal” Amy Hart from Anton Danyluk.

“I’ve not wanted to step on any of you lad’s toes,” he said.

“But I’ve come in and I’m going to have to unfortunately end a couple with one of you. She’s fantastic, she’s good looking, she is very intelligent. It’s a definite.”

Advertising

Both Fury and Pritchard entered the Love Island villa in a surprise twist during the launch episode.

Earlier in the episode, the younger Fury told the boys inside the villa: “It’s mad because everyone judges me on my last name as being a d***head but I am anything but that. I love Hannah Montana for God’s sake! There isn’t one bad bone in my body.”

He also told the girls: “A lot of people have presumptions of me due to my last name and who I am related to. A lot of people second guess me.

“I want to make it really clear that I’m not after any quick mess around or just here to make the time up. I am after romance and I want a good connection.”

The Islanders also took part in their first task – with the boys and girls each having to go down a slide into a pool of slime.

They then had to select a secret about one of the members of the opposite sex, guess who it was about and then kiss the person they thought it applied to.

Callum Macleod admitted his favourite film is The Notebook while other secrets included Islanders’ favourite sex positions and oddest interests.

Love Island continues on ITV2.