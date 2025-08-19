Controversial plans to double caravan numbers at Shrewsbury holiday park set for approval

Shropshire Council's planning officers are set to recommend the approval of expansion plans from a fishery and holiday park near Shrewsbury at a meeting next week.

In June, Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park at Lea Cross, southwest of Shrewsbury, revealed plans to add 40 more static caravans to the site.

The park has functioned as a caravan site for over 20 years, with the owners receiving approval to expand in 2021.

That expansion - now completed - introduced 39 static caravans in addition to the existing 20 touring plots, as well as 18 camping pods, six lodges, and a new amenity block.

Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park following 2021 permission. Photo: Berrys/Shropshire Council

The most recent application stated that the further expansion would "lead to significant benefits to the local economy", creating employment opportunities and bringing more visitors to Shropshire.

But the plans faced opposition from several neighbours, who raised concerns about the scale of the development and the potential impact the expansion would have on the local roads.

One objector, Mr Ewels, wrote: "I believe the narrow roads into Plealey are already plagued by an inordinate amount of traffic. This situation would be seriously worsened, should this proposal get the go-ahead."

The company's plan also came under fire from Pontesbury Parish Council, which said it "strongly opposes" the proposal calling it an "over-development of a beautiful, iconic and sensitive location".

In total, eight objections were lodged to the plans - with no public comments received in support.

But Shropshire Council's planning officers have determined the proposal aligns with both national and local planning policy objectives, and would "contribute positively to the local economy [and] enhance Shropshire’s visitor offer".

The report, which will be presented to councillors next week, concluded: "The siting, scale, and design of the development are appropriate in the context of the existing site and surrounding landscape.

"The proximity to the Shropshire Hills National Landscape has been carefully considered, and with appropriate landscaping, the proposal would preserve its setting.

"Importantly, the revised access arrangements will improve highway safety on Plealey Road and reduce negative impacts on neighbouring residential amenity, with the benefits of the scheme outweighing any potential adverse effects."

Councillors will consider the application at the Southern Planning Committee meeting next Tuesday, August 26 at 2pm.

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/02112/FUL.