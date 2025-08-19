Trial date for Shrewsbury man, 55, accused of child sex offences including rape set for 2027
A preliminary trial date has been set for a man accused of 11 child sex offences including two rapes.
Neil Waters, aged 55, is charged with two counts of rape, two of assault by penetration, five of sexual assault, one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one of attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.
Waters, of Pulverbatch, near Shrewsbury, made no plea to the charges in a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre.