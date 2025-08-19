Police hunt pervert who exposed himself to woman in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Police said that the incident had taken place on the towpath between Greyfriars Bridge and the English Bridge in Shrewsbury at around 5.15pm on Thursday, August 7.

The officers have offered a description of the man in question, and had urged anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Shrewsbury on Thursday, August 7.

"The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on the footpath between Greyfriars Bridge and English Bridge towpath.

"The man was described as white, in his 40s, around 5’8” tall, of an average build.

"He had short dark hair, which was spiked up, and was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with navy chino shorts.

"If you have any information which could help, or if you have experienced a similar incident in Shrewsbury, please contact PC Shannon Whitlock on shannon.whitlock@westmercia.police.uk or 07973 915527."