Matt Evers: Gemma Collins has given bigger girls motivation to get in the gym

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers has said his partner Gemma Collins has “given the bigger girls motivation to get into the gym”.

The figure skater said that the impact of Collins appearing on the physically demanding show would have a positive impact “worldwide”.

Evers was the professional partner of the reality star in the ITV dancing show’s latest series, which saw an on-ice fall by Collins go viral.

He has said that in the UK and US Collins was praised for her decision to try skating, and gave inspiration to others.

Evers told the Press Association: “Everybody just commends her for doing it because of the lack of physicality and her body type, and anything like that, and it, really, it’s given the bigger girls motivation to get into the gym and try new physical activities.

“So it’s had a positive effect I think worldwide, of people with that body type.”

He said that after a clip of Collins falling on the ice went viral, she became known in the US.

Her bravery in competing has been hailed by those in the US, said Evers.

The dancer said: “They commend her, especially in the States, because you know, Americans have a different sort of mentality, they don’t really know who Gemma Collins is in regards to her character and where she comes from.”

Collins and Evers were the fifth pair to be eliminated in the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice.

Evers is now taking part in another ITV series, The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins, in a bid to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

He said it took a lot of time to become comfortable stripping in front of his fellow dancers.

Evers said: “It took a lot of work in my own mental space to become comfortable with myself naked in front of other people. It was hard, it was really difficult.”

The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins airs on ITV on Monday May 6.