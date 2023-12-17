Care home holds festive fair as they celebrate 'Christmas in style'

Like many other care homes across the country, the Woodland Care Home, in Morda, has been unable to bring families and residents together to celebrate Christmas since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

But on Friday, families, residents, staff as well as a local school got together at the home to take part in a festive fair that saw stalls, raffles and plenty of entertainment.

Emma Roberts, deputy manager, said the community had "been amazing" by donating raffle prizes to help the care home celebrate Christmas properly.

Staff and residents at Woodland Care Home in Oswestry at their festive fair

She said: "The residents enjoyed it so much. We had Morda school come along and do a little production for the them with quite a few songs. It was very emotional as it has been three years since we've been able to do this.

"Myself and manager Jess Harvey have been here nine years but we only took over as managers in the last year, so it is also our one-year anniversary.

"We have seen what it was like not to have family members during Covid and how it affected people, especially those with dementia."

Stallholder Diane Stephens at the Woodland Care Home in Oswestry

Emma added: "The families really appreciated the festive fair and the community has been amazing. Local businesses inundated us with raffle prizes, including a day trip on the Cambrian Railway, pamper sessions, meals and bottles of wine.

"All the staff have worked so hard over the last three years, so we are celebrating Christmas in style this year."