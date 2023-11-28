A trio of festival events as market town continues to celebrate the festive season

The streets of the town will play host to fairground rides, carnival floats and hundreds of running Santas.

Events get underway at 5pm on Friday with Oswestry Christmas Live, organised by the town council.

The town centre will be turned into a festival of fun with huge amusement rides, indoor and street markets, Porthywaen Silver Band, street food and late-night shopping.

Bailey Head's market square will be ready to rock with live music and Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the indoor market.

As the evening draws to a close, there will also be quiet fireworks from the town’s Cae Glas Park.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose will have a free Snow Globe at Festival Square throughout the evening, ideal for selfies, with donations welcome to her charity fund.

Saturday sees the Rotary Club's annual Christmas parade.

Colourful floats and walking entrants will set off from the Lower Brook Street/Church Street Junction at about 11am.

They will wind their way through the town centre with volunteers collecting money for Rotary Club charities.

A spokesperson said: "Every year, Borderland Rotary Club organise the parade for the community and to collect money for local good causes and charities, it also brings some festive fun to the town and has, in the past seen attracted lots of people to the to the shops and bars in the town centre."

As well as donation buckets for cash the club has also set up a QR payment code for those who don't have cash with them.

The weekend's festivities culminate in a 5k Santa Run, organised by Adrenaline Events.

Hundreds of Santas will line up at the start of the fun run in Smithfield Street for the start gun at 9am.

Every runner is given a Santa suit and will get a medal when they cross the finish line.

There will be roads closed in the town centre at various times through the weekend.