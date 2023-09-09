Ellesmere's secretive yarn bombers mask identities with knitted beards

Hiding their identity behind their beards are the yarn bombers with Ellesmere mayor Councillor Anne Wignall and High Sheriff Mandy Thorn

But the members of the group, who fiercely protect their identities, had a cunning plan.

They arrived to meet the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn, with home-made knitted beards to mask who they really are.

The High Sheriff was impressed by the group’s hard work over the last seven years, creating knitted or crocheted figures to adorn the town. The most recent display featured characters from the Harry Potter series that decorated trees, benches, and postboxes in Ellesmere.

One of the Harry Potter creations

The High Sheriff, said: “This is a very special award and only about 15 are given each year. I am so impressed by all that you have achieved.”

The Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Anne Wignall, who had nominated the group, explained: “The yarn bombers bring happiness to residents and visitors to the town. They celebrate high days and holidays throughout the year with recent themes including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Springtime, and the King’s Coronation. However, we really don’t know who they are.”

One of the Harry Potter creations

The members stressed their projects were a group effort and said great friendships had been forged, particularly during Covid when their only means of communication was via messages.

They said the group had been a lifeline.

“We share ideas, patterns and wool and are there to support each other through thick and thin. Everyone makes you welcome,” they said.

A previous Ellesmere yarn bombing masterpiece

Most members started on their journey at the daytime 'knit and natter' sessions at the Red Lion or at the evening gatherings at Moolah.