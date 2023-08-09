The balloon goes up -final preparations underway for Balloon Carnival

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Daniel Funcke.

The two day family fun charity event in aid of Nightingale House Hospice takes place in the very centre of the market town on August 19 and 20.

It is being held in association with Oswestry Town Council, and Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry Business Improvement District.

Cae Glas Park will play host to hot air balloons and also two full days of entertainment.

Weather permitting there will be two mass balloon launches each day as well as the hugely popular Saturday 'Night Glow' when the balloons are lit up to music inside the park.

Lorna Hankey one of the organisers said: "The event is free entry, however we will be promoting an optional £1 donation to Nightingale House Hospice."

"We are are excited to have confirmed over 20 hot air balloons in an array of shapes and sizes for the two day carnival weekend, Please be aware hot air balloons are very weather dependent."

"We have an array of exciting local entertainment and live music, covering both carnival days. Some exciting bookings for this year include the Oswestry Raptors Cheerleaders, Alpacas, Olde Time Fun Fair, gymnastics, live music and much more."

Those involved in the event say because it is held in the town centre it attracts visitors to local shops and eateries.