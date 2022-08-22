Marching bands and tonnes of fun as Ellesmere Carnival returns

Ellesmere Carnival

Bunting which was put up for the Queen's Jubilee earlier this year remained in place as the parade started at noon on Saturday and did two circuits of the town streets.

The parade included bands and marching groups, gymnasts, brightly decorated floats and people dressed in costume, plus vintage cars which as always proved popular with the crowds.

Its finish at The Mere, Cremorne Gardens signalled an afternoon of continued fun with various stalls set up from arts and crafts to gifts and charity and beauty. There was also plenty of refreshment available for the crowds.

The parade band and other groups played throughout the afternoon and there was a live act from 5pm followed by a DJ.

Before the carnival procession, town mayor Councillor Anne Wignall put on her wellies and waded in to the shallow water near the promenade to unveil the statue to George the Goose who had become an ambassador of Ellesmere.

The Chinese goose was a favourite with the Ellesmere community, who raised funds to commemorate his life with the stone statue that was dedicated to him at the Mere.

