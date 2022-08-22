Notification Settings

Marching bands and tonnes of fun as Ellesmere Carnival returns

By Paul Jenkins

There was plenty of fun and celebration in Ellesmere at the weekend as people from the town and visitors celebrated its centenary festival and carnival.

Ellesmere Carnival
Ellesmere Carnival

Bunting which was put up for the Queen's Jubilee earlier this year remained in place as the parade started at noon on Saturday and did two circuits of the town streets.

The parade included bands and marching groups, gymnasts, brightly decorated floats and people dressed in costume, plus vintage cars which as always proved popular with the crowds.

Ellesmere Carnival

Its finish at The Mere, Cremorne Gardens signalled an afternoon of continued fun with various stalls set up from arts and crafts to gifts and charity and beauty. There was also plenty of refreshment available for the crowds.

Ellesmere Carnival

The parade band and other groups played throughout the afternoon and there was a live act from 5pm followed by a DJ.

Ellesmere Carnival

Before the carnival procession, town mayor Councillor Anne Wignall put on her wellies and waded in to the shallow water near the promenade to unveil the statue to George the Goose who had become an ambassador of Ellesmere.

Ellesmere Carnival

The Chinese goose was a favourite with the Ellesmere community, who raised funds to commemorate his life with the stone statue that was dedicated to him at the Mere.

Ellesmere Carnival

Ellesmere's Carnival began in the 1920s and at one time was known for a night parade as well as the daytime procession.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

