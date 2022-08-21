Statue of the friendly goose who charmed a Shropshire town for 20 years is unveiled

The statue of George the goose, the Ellesmere ambassador

George the goose became an ambassador for Ellesmere and lived on the Mere for more than 20 years before his death in March this year.

The Chinese goose was a favourite with the Ellesmere community, who raised funds to commemorate his life with a stone statue that was unveiled at the Mere on Saturday.

Town mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, put on her wellies and waded in to the shallow water near the promenade to unveil the statue.

Mayor Anne Wignall pictured with Tudor Griffiths, who supplied the stone, Becca Moore and Tyneya Moore, two (Becca came up with the idea of a tribute), and blacksmith Chris Stokes, who made the name plaque

Thanking all those behind the statue unveiling, Anne finished her presentation by offering everyone some seed to feed the geese who yet live there.

She said: "It went really well and we had a great crowd turn up. George was such a popular and friendly goose and we were keen to show the people behind it.

“Generations of children enjoyed coming to feed this charismatic goose, while older people appreciated the interaction with him, particularly during the dark days of lockdown.

"It was almost as if he knew you and he made everyone feel happy.

Mayor Anne Wignall unveils the statue of George

“This statue will hopefully give pleasure to children, residents and visitors for many years to come and will acknowledge the other wildlife on the mere which play such an important part in Ellesmere’s tourism."

Local craftsman Tony Lewery was commended for his role in putting George in position on The Mere.