Woody's creative doodles win over judges in bookmark competition

By Charlotte Bentley | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

The winner of a children's competition to design a bookmark has been announced, after a town's annual literary festival was cancelled.

From left to right: Winner - Woody Jones, 2nd place – Sicily Dickinson, 3rd place – Daisy Evans all with their bookmark designs

In February, when Montgomeryshire Literary Festival was still scheduled to take place this summer, a competition was launched for children to design a bookmark.

The Monty Lit Fest committee has now announced that the winner is Woody Jones, aged 10, a pupil at Montgomery Church in Wales Primary School.

The competition was open to all children under the age of 12, who were asked to design a bookmark depicting their love of books. 27 entries were received, including designs in pencil, felt tip, crayon, paint and computer-generated graphics.

All of the crafty creations were judged online by the sponsors of the festival including: Eaves and Lord Bookshop, Field Mouse Research, Halls, Harrisons, Montgomery Vineyard and Walkers are Welcome Montgomery.

The committee said: "Due to the high standard of entries, there was a close spread of votes over the top five designs, so it was necessary to turn to Monty Lit Fest authors for a second round of selection.

"12 out of the 21 confirmed festival writers happily became involved and Woody’s design was chosen as the winner. Woody loves doodles and his bookmark reflects this with a striking black and white design.

"It will be reproduced as printed bookmarks, to promote the Literary Festival which will now take place in Montgomery from June 11 to 13, 2021. Woody also won a personalised book bag, donated by The Clever Baggers, and a signed book by children’s author Debi Evans, in addition to some other prizes."

Sicily Dickinson came in second place and Daisy Evans in third, and they both received book bags and books. All 27 competition entries will be displayed at next year's festival as the judges said they were all fantastic and it was a shame there could only be one winner.

Monty Lit Fest is an annual festival which celebrates writing in Wales and the Welsh borders. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year’s festival was postponed.

To find out more about the event for 2021, visit the website at www.montylitfest.com, follow Monty Lit Fest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, sign up to the newsletter via the website or email enquiries@montylitfest.com.

Oswestry entertainment Entertainment Oswestry Local Hubs News
