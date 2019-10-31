Irish musician in Oswestry

Andy Irvine is best known as one of the founder members of the most famous Irish traditional band of all time, Planxty, who helped promote their native music all over the globe during the 1970s and made it universally recognisable.

Andy Irvine’s career has spanned 50 years. He is considered one of the best Irish singers, his voice one of a handful of truly great ones that gets to the very soul of Ireland.

The musician, singer and songwriter, Andy has maintained his love of touring and his highly individual performing skills throughout his career.

His repertoire consists of Irish traditional songs, dexterous Balkan dances and a compelling canon of his own self-penned songs.

