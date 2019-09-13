Atlantic rowers at Oswestry Community Games

Local organisations are providing free activities in Cae Glas Park from tennis to gymnastics, football to dance.

Last year's event had to be cancelled because of bad weather but this weekend looks like providing wall to wall sunshine for visitors.

The event will run in the park from 11am – 3.45pm.

One of the organisers, Clive Knight, said it promised to be a successful day in the park, with sport, music and dance and he said he was hoping that more than 1,000 people would get involved.

"The hope is that participants will try out a new activity and take it up after the Community Games," he said.

"Oswestry Boxing Club and Oswestry Netball league are new to the games supporting it with “have a go sessions” and we hope they all enjoy the experience."

He said the organisers were looking forward to welcoming the Atlantic Mavericks an Oswestry based team due to take part in the Talisker Whisky Challenge from La Gomera in the Canaries to Antigua in December 2019.

The four team members, all ex-forces, will bring their their boat into Cae Glas Park and will talk about their plans for the challenge.

One of those who will be able to give the rowers endless tips will be the community games' guest of honour, Shropshire‘s Di Carrington from Pontesbury who is one of the Atlantic Ladies threesome who rowed the Atlantic last setting world records in completing the event.

Her chosen charity for the Games to support is Relapsing Polychondritis.

Bartells, a local music group will provide the music to keep visitors entertained through the day and Oswestry Border Counties School of Gymnastics will again provide the closing ceremony finale.

Councillor John Price the Oswestry mayor, said: "The Town Council, and myself as Mayor, welcome and eagerly support Oswestry Community Games. This is a major community event and draws in people from not only the town but the surrounding areas also.”

Mr Wright thanks the games ambassdors and its sponsors, Wynnstay Hotel, Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, Charlotte Hartey Foundation, Oswestry Town Council, Mary Hignett Bequest Fund and Oswestry Sports Forum for their financial support.

"Without them, the Games would not happen."