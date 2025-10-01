Ninth Ginger & Spice Festival hailed a 'stunning' success in Market Drayton

The much-loved festival, celebrating Market Drayton's rich culinary heritage and historic connection to gingerbread, made a triumphant return last Saturday.

The town's streets were packed with vibrant stalls and entertainment, including live music, street food, and cultural experiences.

Organisers estimate that this year’s event drew more attendees than any previous iteration, marking a new high for the multi award-winning festival.

Mayor Tim Manton with Vicar Catherine McBride. Photo: Steve Leath

Market Drayton mayor Councillor Tim Manton said: "It was pure joy to see the town come to life last Saturday morning with the Ginger & Spice Festival. The event is a premier one here in Market Drayton.

"Our town is synonymous with a number of things, but high on the list is our historical connection with gingerbread and as such is the perfect backdrop for such a festival celebrating our cultural food heritage.

Rock Choir at the Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton. Photo: Steve Leath

"The streets were alive, the atmosphere was spine-tinglingly good, and the great people of Market Drayton, and beyond, turned out in their masses for what was a stunning day.

"I’d like to personally thank His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and her deputy Mr Martin Stevens DL for attending the event, Julia Roberts and her team from Ginger & Spice who put hours & hours in to bring such an acclaimed event to Market Drayton and of course, who can forget, our very own Mr Gingerbread Man for entertaining everyone all day.

Organiser of the Ginger & Spice Festival Julia Roberts. Photo: Steve Leath

"Here’s looking forward to the 10th edition next year!"

Market Drayton's reputation as the 'home of gingerbread' is believed to stem from its historical connection to Clive of India, who played a key role in establishing the spice trade route from India to Britain by sea.

Organisers estimate that this year’s event drew a record number of attendees. Photo: Steve Leath

By 1793, gingerbread production was well established in the north Shropshire town.

"The ninth annual Ginger & Spice Festival was a huge success, with what felt like record numbers of visitors filling the town," said festival organiser Julia Roberts.

Sue Oldfield and Ingrid Pemble from Billingtons Ginger Bread that is made in Market Drayton with a secret recipe. Photo: Steve Leath

"We’re incredibly proud of how Market Drayton once again came together to celebrate its unique culinary and cultural heritage. From the bustling Spicy Market and the lively James Du Pavey Food Theatre, to the much-loved Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Gingerbread Trail, children’s activities, live music, and our brand-new Festival Parade – it was a day bursting with energy, colour, and community spirit.

"We were also delighted to welcome back the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band for their second year, bringing even more vibrancy and spectacle to the celebrations.

The Rajastan Heritage Brass Band at the Ginger & Spice Festival. Photo: Steve Leath

"A heartfelt thank you goes to our sponsors, grant supporters - Market Drayton Town Council and Shropshire Council - along with our partners, traders, performers, volunteers, and of course, the thousands of festival-goers who joined us.

"The Ginger & Spice Festival is a true community effort, run by volunteers and supported by grants, sponsorship, and donations and together, we’ve created something very special for Market Drayton."