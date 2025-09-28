Shropshire Star
19 pictures of ginger, spice and all things nice at Market Drayton festival

Hundreds turned out for a popular festival of ginger and spice and all things nice in Market Drayton.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The much-loved Ginger & Spice Festival returned today (Saturday, September 27, 2025), celebrating the town’s rich culinary heritage and historic connection to gingerbread.

There was a packed line-up of new and returning attractions, including live music, street food, cultural experiences and family fun.

The town's well-known reputation as the 'home of gingerbread' is believed to stem from its historical connection to Clive of India, who played a key role in establishing the spice trade route from India to Britain by sea. By 1793, gingerbread production was well established in Market Drayton. 

Isaac Neilson performs at the Ginger & Spice Festival
Isaac Neilson performs at the Ginger & Spice Festival
Food demos under the old Buttermarket at the Ginger & Spice Festival
Food demos under the old Buttermarket at the Ginger & Spice Festival
Anthony Heath at the festival
Anthony Heath at the festival
Michel Nijsten, Sara Guidid and Dan the Pie Man (aka Daniel Smith) at the festival
Michel Nijsten, Sara Guidid and Dan the Pie Man (aka Daniel Smith) at the festival
The Ginger and Spice event in Market Drayton
The Ginger and Spice event in Market Drayton
Organiser Julia Roberts at the Ginger & Spice Festival
Organiser Julia Roberts at the Ginger & Spice Festival
Singers at the Ginger and Spice event in Market Drayton.
Singers at the Ginger and Spice event in Market Drayton.

