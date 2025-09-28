19 pictures of ginger, spice and all things nice at Market Drayton festival
Hundreds turned out for a popular festival of ginger and spice and all things nice in Market Drayton.
The much-loved Ginger & Spice Festival returned today (Saturday, September 27, 2025), celebrating the town’s rich culinary heritage and historic connection to gingerbread.
There was a packed line-up of new and returning attractions, including live music, street food, cultural experiences and family fun.
The town's well-known reputation as the 'home of gingerbread' is believed to stem from its historical connection to Clive of India, who played a key role in establishing the spice trade route from India to Britain by sea. By 1793, gingerbread production was well established in Market Drayton.