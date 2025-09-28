The much-loved Ginger & Spice Festival returned today (Saturday, September 27, 2025), celebrating the town’s rich culinary heritage and historic connection to gingerbread.

There was a packed line-up of new and returning attractions, including live music, street food, cultural experiences and family fun.

The town's well-known reputation as the 'home of gingerbread' is believed to stem from its historical connection to Clive of India, who played a key role in establishing the spice trade route from India to Britain by sea. By 1793, gingerbread production was well established in Market Drayton.

Isaac Neilson performs at the Ginger & Spice Festival

Food demos under the old Buttermarket at the Ginger & Spice Festival

Anthony Heath at the festival

Michel Nijsten, Sara Guidid and Dan the Pie Man (aka Daniel Smith) at the festival

The Ginger and Spice event in Market Drayton

Organiser Julia Roberts at the Ginger & Spice Festival