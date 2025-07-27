Top Spice Girls tribute act to perform at popular north Shropshire town festival

Wannabe, who are regarded as one of the UK's best touring live stage shows celebrating the Spice Girls, will perform at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton on Saturday, September 27, in celebration and support of the Ginger and Spice Festival.

In true 'spicy style', the tribute band will take to the stage and deliver an energetic, nostalgic and feel-good show featuring the Spice Girls' biggest hits, including 'Spice Up Your Life' and 'Wannabe'.

Spice Girls tribute act, Wannabe, will perform in Market Drayton. Picture: Ginger and Spice Festival

Centre Manager at Festival Drayton Centre, Gary Hoggarth, said: "We’re excited to support the Ginger and Spice Festival by bringing our own version of spice to the mix.

"It’s going to be a night of girl power, fun and fabulous music that will spice up your Saturday."

The Ginger and Spice Festival is a much-loved annual celebration of Market Drayton’s culinary and cultural heritage.

The festival recently received a large cash boost from Market Drayton Town Council that will go towards this year's event.

The tribute act's performance will cap off this year's festivities, offering fans to relive the magic of the Spice Girls in a live theatre setting.

Attendees are being encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Tickets are priced at £24.50 plus booking fee, and are available at www.festivaldraytoncentre.com