Popular gingerbread trail returns to Market Drayton with local business backing

The Original Biscuit Bakers (OBB), based in Market Drayton, will sponsor the event's Heritage Gingerbread Trail and Contest taking place this Saturday (September 27) as part of the popular award-winning festival that celebrates the town's rich culinary heritage and historical connection to gingerbread.

Market Drayton's reputation as the 'home of gingerbread' is believed to stem from its historical connection to Clive of India, who played a key role in establishing the spice trade route from India to Britain by sea. By 1793, gingerbread production was well established in in the town.

Running from 9.30am to 4.30pm, the free, family-friendly trail will wind its way through Market Drayton town centre, inviting residents and visitors alike to explore 47 local businesses - each proudly displaying a handcrafted gingerbread character in their windows or on their premises.

This year’s theme 'characters from history' is expected to bring an imaginative flair to the displays.

Trail-goers will be encouraged to vote for their favourite gingerbread creation, with the most popular entry receiving the People’s Choice Award, alongside a runner-up.

Additional awards will be handed out by Market Drayton mayor Councillor Tim Manton, and special guest judges Nick and Carol Ford from Action Scott Heritage Farm, who visited the entries on Tuesday (September 23). Winners will be announced after the festival concludes.

Gemma Williams, managing director of OBB, expressed her delight at returning as sponsor: "We’re proud to support the Ginger & Spice Festival once again, especially the much-loved heritage trail. It’s a brilliant family event that brings Market Drayton’s history to life through food, storytelling, and hands-on experiences.

"The festival continues to grow in popularity, and we’re delighted to be part of something that celebrates the town’s unique culinary roots."

Organisers of the much-loved Ginger & Spice Festival have promised the biggest celebration yet, as the award-winning event returns for its ninth year on Saturday.

The festival pays tribute to the town's rich culinary heritage and historical connection to gingerbread. Amongst several accolades, the Ginger & Spice Festival won the 'Giving Back' category at the UK and Ireland Micro Business Awards in 2022.

Julia Roberts, festival director of the Ginger & Spice Festival, said: "We’re thrilled to once again have Original Biscuit Bakers as the headline sponsor of our much-loved Heritage Gingerbread Trail.

"Their support is invaluable in helping us celebrate Market Drayton’s unique heritage and bring our creative vision to life. The trail has become a firm family favourite, and this year we’re excited to see the imaginative gingerbread window displays dressed to the brilliant theme 'characters from history'.

"We are also grateful for their support of the children’s crafting area which enables us to offer free of charge activities for the community to enjoy."