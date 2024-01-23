Tide is High at Shropshire lake as venue announces headliners for summer festival

Boyzlife brings together members of two of the biggest boybands in history, Keith Duffy from Boyzone and Brian McFadden from Westlife, to perform a host of their biggest chart hits.

The pair will be singing a set of all of Westlife's and Boyzone's biggest hits including Flying Without Wings, Picture of You, You Raise Me Up, No Matter What and many more.

Boyzlife.

With hits like The Tide is High and Whole Again the Liverpool group Atomic Kitten formed in 1998and is enjoying a resurgence among fans.

News of the two acts has been welcomed by festival goers from across Shropshire and beyond.

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch welcomed thousands to its 2023 event starring McFly, Sam Ryder, Aston Merrygold and Heather Small.

This year's event, on July 5 and 6 is already promising two days of activities and music for all the family.

The lakeside venue has a plethera of water activities lined up along with circus workshops, a silent disco and a stunt bike show.

Organisers say the Friday night Dance Anthem line up includes Kevin and Perry, Phats and Small, Ultrabeat, Rozalla and Kelly Llorenna.

Atomic Kitten and duo, Artful Dodger, have been named as among those that will be performing on the main stage on the Saturday.

A spokesperson for Alderford Lake said organisers were delighted at the line up so far.

"We have more headliners to announce this coming week," she said.