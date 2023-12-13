Dion Dublin shares sneak peek as Homes Under the Hammer comes to Shropshire town

Former English professional footballer turned TV presenter, Dion Dublin, shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of Homes Under the Hammer as he visited Shropshire.

Posting a video on his Instagram on Tuesday, the celebrity revealed he was in Wem for the newest series.

The show is the BBC's most successful in the 10am slot, attaining around 1.5million viewers per episode.

The video shows former Aston Villa and Coventry City player Dion Dublin walking down Market Street towards the High Street, before entering a block of flats.

"I'm on Homes Under The Hammer duty in a town called Wem," he told his followers. "I got a couple of flats in this building right here, in the centre of Wem."

In the video, the presenter briefly shows views around one of two first floor flats the series is filming in.