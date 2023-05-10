Village group fetches funds for new play park with coronation dog show

Fred enjoying the sunshine at the dog show with his owner Marilyn Gerrard

The Norton in Hales events team has been looking at raising funds to replace the village play park for several years. So far the team has raised around £25,000 of its £90,000 goal.

On Sunday, to celebrate the coronation, the team held a 'paw-some' coronation celebration to help raise funds.

As well as filling the village green with stalls, inflatables and entertainment, organisers held a coronation bake-off competition and dog show.

Otis took the 'Fabulous Fella' prize, with Tyler Casey

Pups took home ribbons for possessing the waggiest tail, performing the quickest sit or best trick.

Prizes were also given to the 'loveliest lady', the 'most fabulous fella' and one was reserved for the owner who looks most like their dog.

One of the organisers, Dave Mason, said the day was a barking success.

Lucy the Pug dressed up for the occasion

"It went well, the show was a great success," he said.

"It's been a few years since we've held a village dog show, because of the pandemic, so it was good to see it back. We had a great turn-out."

Dave said rising costs have impacted the plans of the group, which is now working hard to find funding to finish the project.

Ruby Wale took home the prize for the owner who looks most like their dog

He explained: "The weekend of events raised around £2,000 towards the playground. It'll go a long way, but we've got a big mountain to climb in terms of raising funds.