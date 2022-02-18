Notification Settings

Who dunnit with a difference takes to the stage in Wem

By Sue Austin

A one-man murder mystery will take to the stage at Wem Town Hall next month.

Rob Gee. Photo: Nick Rawle
Rob Gee. Photo: Nick Rawle

Arts Alive is staging ‘Forget Me Not - The Alzheimer's Whodunnit’ on March 11.

Actor, Rob Gee has drawn on his experience from spending three months on a ‘challenging behaviour’ ward for people with late-stage dementia, as a student nurse in the mid-1990s.

In thefunny yet heart breaking show, Rob plays 15 different characters who deliver a series of clues, tropes, plot twists and red herrings.

The plot centres around Jim, a retired police detective who has dementia. His wife has died from what appears to be natural causes, but Jim is suspicious and launches an investigation.

Ian Kerry, Executive Director at Arts Alive, said, “At the heart of Forget Me Not is a detective whose tool of the trade - his mind - is failing him, making the most important case of his life something of a challenge to solve.

“Hilarious and thought-provoking in equal measures, this one-man comedy poetry theatre show has a lot to say about how we treat and perceive people with dementia. Thank you to Wem Town Hall for giving this show a platform in Shropshire.”

Since seeing the show, several NHS trusts have recruited Rob to work with healthcare staff, using Forget Me Not as a training aid in the areas of compassion and whistleblowing.

The show is suitable for ages 14 plus. Tickets are £12 for adults and £7 for under 18s. For more information and to buy tickets go online to artsalive.co.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

