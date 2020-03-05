Food and drink companies on board for popular Whitchurch event

Local food and drink companies have started signing up to exhibit, including the Gourmet Brownie Company, Halloumination, Harry's Milkshakes & Munchies Ltd, Weird & Wonderful Cheese Company, Brockleby's Pies, The Good Life Meat Company and The Shropshire Distillery.

Town centre manager, Zoe Dean, said the event is a community spirited weekend that brings the whole town together to celebrate some fantastic local businesses.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back the food and drink festival this May," she said.

"It is a huge hit amongst locals and visitors to the area. The festival attracts a remarkably diverse selection of stall holders and exhibitors, which are a great showcase for what North Shropshire has to offer."

The event is hosted by Whitchurch Town Council and takes place in the Civic Centre on May 16 and 17. This year Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted to help.

The free festival will feature around 80 stalls packed full of local food and drink produce, including meats, brownies, cheeses, pies, cakes, noodles, ice cream, cider, spirits and milkshakes.

There will also be an outdoor food court area with street food vendors selling their goods and a cookery demonstrations theatre, where local chefs will show off their skills.

For more information visit whitchurchfoodanddrink.com