Irish dancing success for Shropshire dance school as they bring home over 300 awards

The Irish Dance Feis Team from Studio J Dance in Tern Hill toe-tapped all the way home from London in celebration of their momentous win at the national competition.

Julia Holding, who owns the Studio J Dance school said she was so proud of all the students that competed and they had a busy day when they attended the competition on Saturday, January 18.

"To consider last year I took three dancers with me to the competition and this year there was 35 of us," she said.

"The kids are always up there finishing in the top 10 positions. They are doing a fantastic job.

"We will be going to world qualifiers in April and May, and world championships in October and February 2021. We have quite a busy year coming up."

Dancers at the school range in age from five to 60, and Julia said they are all a testament to the hard work they put in.

Mia Tokia, 6 and 10-year-old Alex Jackson, centre, pictured with other members of the Irish Dance Team at Studio J Dance after their recent national success

"The eldest dancer is 60 years-old. She came third overall in the over 30 section at the competition which is amazing.

"We have three boys on the team at the moment. They have all done really well.

"I have 13-20 boys dancing across the school though, from street to ballet to tap."

Many of the hard-working dancers are also studying for their dance exams as well as their GCSEs, and have a lot of work on their hands.

Two of Julia's students, and herself, are also champions in their individual grade categories.

"It will be a busy year ahead. I have nearly 200 pupils and it is going very well and I am so proud of them."