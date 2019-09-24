Ballroom dancing at Wem Town Hall

Peter Jones, a volunteers of the Wem Town Hall Trust, is one of the organisers of the popular evenings.

The Ballroom and Sequence Dance will started at 7.30pm and run until 11pm. There will be live music by Steve Nicholas.

Mr Jones said: "We attract dancers from across Shropshire."

There will be a bar, refreshments and a raffle. Proceeds of the evening are in aid of The Wem Town Hall Community Trust.