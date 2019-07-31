Counting down to space-themed fun at Market Drayton library

Space Craft will run from 10am to 11am next Wednesday, August 7, at the library in Cheshire Street.

The session is aimed at children between the ages of four and 11, who can come along and use the materials to put together all manner of space-themed creations.

Senior library assistant Michelle Szulc will co-ordinate the session. She said: "We're making jetpacks, rockets to the moon and astronauts. It's just basic crafts.

"It's free to enter, it's a drop-in session, everyone is welcome."

The sci-fi craft session is part of a packed schedule of summer activities at the library, which also includes the annual reading challenge.

This year's challenge is called the Space Chase, and follows a satellite-dwelling family called the Rockets.

Kids taking part in the challenge can help the Rockets track down missing books taken by mischievous aliens.

To learn more about the challenge, find book recommendations from other children around the country and play games and quizzes, visit summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/

On August 14, the library will host a visit from the Wildlife Trust where children can dissect owl pellets and learn more about nature.

Later in the month there will be visits from police dogs, the Shropshire Astronomical Society and St John's Ambulance.