Robbie Williams at The Halls in Wolverhampton tickets are on sale today - how to get yours here

Tickets will be going on sale for Robbie Williams's big show at Wolverhampton Civic Hall at 10am on Friday and are expected to sell out quickly.

Robbie Williams will be playing at the renowned West Midlands venue on February 9 next year as part of his Long 90s Tour, which was announced as he closed his 2025 run of shows in Camden in October.

The singer's Long 90's Tour begins at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow on February 4, 2026, two days before the release of Britpop, his 12th solo studio album.

He has been one of the biggest stars in music since the 1990s, having been an original member of Take That and then through a solo career packed with hits like "Angels", "Millennium", "Rock DJ" and "Strong".

Fans who pre-ordered ‘BRITPOP’ from the Robbie Williams store will have received early access to tickets for the new live dates, while general sale begins at 10am.

To get your tickets to see Robbke Williams at The Halls in Wolverhampton go to: britpop.robbiewilliams.com and the Wolverhampton Civic Hall website.