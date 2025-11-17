Review: Pop group T’Pau wow Market Drayton audience

By the time Carol Decker sang Heart and Soul, T’Pau’s first big hit back in 1987, she had energised her fanbase and won over everyone else. There was plenty of heart and not a little soul in her performance and her audience responded with a warm and rosy glow whether or not they joined in with an '80s wave.

T’Pau took its name from a character in Star Trek and there was a sense of both time travel and ‘boldly going’ when they played the Festival Centre. Decker, who grew up in Shropshire, clearly had fond memories of Market Drayton, explaining that it was here she sang professionally for the first time, as one of three backing vocalists for an Elvis Presley impersonator.

That was 40 years ago. T’Pau’s well-judged supporting act was a fine acoustic set from the accomplished Heidi Browne, who grew up in Market Drayton - and was born 40 years ago.

Market Drayton was also the setting for a youthful love affair gone pear-shaped, briefly recounted by Decker, which inspired her hit Valentine. It was a bold and brassy ballad given a pleasing twist by the local connection.

After a string of past favourites, the band played more recent material, due to appear on a new album early next year. This included a loud rocker (Run), an enigmatic ballad (Walk on Air), and a cheering anthem (Be Wonderful). This last was performed with great spirit: ‘C’est la vie, don’t worry, take your time, no hurry… be grateful, be strong, be faithful, be quiet, be loud, oh be wonderful!’ It lifted the show well clear of an ‘80s nostalgia tour’ label.

Decker was accompanied by fellow original bandmember and longstanding co-songwriter Ronnie Rogers, who played rhythm guitar. Lead guitarist James Ashby contributed sensitive, not over-showy solos. The band plan to tour in 2027 with a performance celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hugely successful album Bridge of Spies, using modern equipment to reproduce sounds which originally could be generated only in a studio setting.

Finally, Decker announced that she didn’t like doing encores so instead of the band hiding behind the curtain pretending to wait for a call to return, they’d just turn their backs. It was a good piece of theatre - a moment of solemn silence before they swung round again and launched into ‘China in Your Hand’.