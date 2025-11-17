JLS to play two shows this week at Utilita Arena, Birmingham: All you need to know including stage times, set list, and support

JLS make a return to Utilita Arena Birmingham this Friday and Saturday with their ‘The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour’, featuring support from very special guest Example.

As shown with their mammoth 2021 and 2023 headline tours, JLS can bring an electrifying atmosphere to packed arenas across the land. It’s a show packed front-to-end with classic pop bangers - including the #1 smash hits ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’ and many more. Factor in a whole host of other fan favourites, the boys’ irrepressible charm and slick dance moves, and a visually spectacular show, and it’s clear that JLS deliver an arena pop experience quite unlike anyone else.

JLS are set to make a return to Utilita Arena Birmingham this Friday and Saturday. Picture: Mark Hayman

Grab your tickets to see JLS at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, here.

Where are JLS performing?

The Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham on Friday and Saturday this week.

How do you get there?

The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Performance times

Doors open: 6pm

Support: 7.30pm

JLS: 8.40pm