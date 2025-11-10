Forest Live 2026 at Cannock Chase: Billy ocean announced as latest headliner with support by Marti Pellow - how to get ticket

Forest Live has announced global music icon Billy Ocean as the latest headliner for its 2026 shows.

Billy will be bringing his legendary songs to Forestry England Cannock Chase on June 24. Support for the night comes from chart-topping vocalist Marti Pellow.

One of Britain’s most enduring and successful artists, Billy Ocean has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, earning a place among the most recognisable voices in British music history.

With a career spanning more than five decades, his distinctive blend of pop and soul has brought him a wealth of Gold and Platinum albums, chart-topping singles across the globe, and an extraordinary collection of awards.

A GRAMMY Award winner for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Billy also holds an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, two Billboard Music Awards, a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award, and an Honorary Doctorate in Music from Westminster University.

In 2020, he was awarded an MBE for services to music. Born in Trinidad and raised in London’s East End, Billy was inspired by the great soul singers Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, alongside the British pop sounds of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Billy Ocean is headining Forest Live 2026 at Cannock Chase

A natural performer and one of the finest live vocalists of his generation, Billy Ocean continues to light up stages across the world, captivating audiences old and new with his timeless hits and magnetic energy.

Billy Ocean will also be joined in the Midlands by very special guest Marti Pellow, the unmistakable voice of Wet Wet Wet and solo star in his own right. With more than 15 million albums sold, multiple Number 1 singles, and iconic hits like Sweet Little Mystery, Goodnight Girl, Love Is All Around, and Angel Eyes, Pellow is one of the UK’s most enduring and versatile vocalists.

Who else is headlining Forest Live 2026 concerts?

Billy Ocean & Marti Pellow join confirmed headliners for Forest Live 25th Anniversary shows in 2026 – Rick Astley (Westonbirt Arboretum), McFLY (Cannock Chase Forest, Delamere Forest and Thetford Forest), Garbage & Skunk Anansie (Delamere Forest) Deacon Blue & Lightning Seeds (Westonbirt Arboretum), Becky Hill (Cannock Chase Forest), Snow Patrol (Thetford Forest), The Kooks (Delamere Forest) and UB40 ft Ali Campbell (playing all venues) with many more phenomenal names still to be added.

Merging stellar performances from world-class acts with beautiful outdoor locations to create an atmosphere like no other, Forest Live will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2026 with stunning shows in four forest venues: Forestry England Cannock Chase, Delamere Forest, High Lodge Thetford Forest and Westonbirt Arboretum.

Forestry England manage and care for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. They use the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees and welcomed 313 million visits in 2024/25. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last 25 years.

Following a hugely successful run of shows over the past 25 years, this year sees Forestry England present the concert series in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the third year running.

How to get tickets to Billy Ocean with special guest Marti Pellow at Forest Live 2026 at Cannock Chase

Billy Ocean and Special Guest Marti Pellow

Forestry England Cannock Chase 24 June,

General tickets will go on sale on Friday 14 November at 10am.

PayPal is making it easier for music lovers to secure their spot at Forest Live with exclusive presale access. Starting on Wednesday 12 November 10am, a limited number of tickets will be available exclusively to PayPal customers for up to 48 hours.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and Forestry England pre-sale access at forestlive.com.