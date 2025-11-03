Dance queen Becky Hill announced as a Forest Live 2026 headliner in Cannock - how to get tickets

Singing star Becky Hill is headlining at Forest Live 2026 in Cannock Chase.

Following an incredible show in Forestry England Delamere in 2024, Becky will be returning to the great outdoors, playing at the stunning Forestry England Cannock Chase on June 26.

BRIT Award winner Becky Hill, from Bewdley, Worcestershire, is best known for her work in the house, pop and electronic genres, with her formidable voice being one of the most recognisable in the business.

Originally finding fame on The Voice in 2012, she became the only contestant to score number one single straight after the show ended.

She has since established herself as a leading artist in dance music, frequently collaborating with major DJs and producers.

Becky’s achievements, both with this latest album and her career to date, are nothing short of staggering.

Becky Hill at the Royal Variety Performance in Albert Hall in 2022. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

The two-time BRIT Award winning artist (2022 & 2023) who recently completed a headline UK and Ireland arena tour has exceeded 10 billion career streams to date, plus six UK Top 10 hits, as well as a number 1 single.

Becky’s gold-selling debut album, ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’ soared into the Top 10 on its release in 2021 and featured the hits ‘Heaven On My Mind’ with Sigala and ‘Remember’ with David Guetta (150 million streams and counting), who also appeared on the top 5 anthem for female empowerment, ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’.

What makes this more impressive is that Becky has achieved this as a woman in an industry, and in a genre that is far from celebrated for its equality.

As the recent report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) concluded, misogyny in the music industry is “endemic” and Becky has felt that keenly throughout her career.

Who else is headlining Forest Live 2026?

Becky Hill joins confirmed headliners for Forest Live 25th Anniversary shows in 2026 – Deacon Blue & Lightning Seeds (Westonbirt Arboretum), Snow Patrol (Thetford Forest), The Kooks (Delamere Forest) and UB40 ft Ali Campbell (playing all venues) with many more phenomenal names still to be added.

A bit more about Forest Live

Merging stellar performances from world-class acts with beautiful outdoor locations to create an atmosphere like no other, Forest Live will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2026 with stunning shows in four forest venues: Forestry England Cannock Chase, Delamere Forest, High Lodge Thetford Forest and Westonbirt Arboretum.

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. They use the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees and welcomed 313 million visits in 2024/25. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last 25 years.

Following a hugely successful run of shows over the past 25 years, this year sees Forestry England present the concert series in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the third year running.

How to get tickets

Forestry England Cannock Chase - 26 June

General tickets will go on sale on Friday 7 November at 10am.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com.